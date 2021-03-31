Maintaining rhythm and momentum key closer to the IPL: Rahane

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Ajinkya Rahane said that he was looking to regain his rhythm in his first practice session for the Delhi Capitals after getting out of quarantine in Mumbai.

Rahane last played in India's fourth Test against England that ended on March 6.

"I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm. And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum," said Rahane.