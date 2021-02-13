Makes it look so simple: Former cricketers laud Rohit Sharma

Sharma dominated and attacked the England bowling on a pitch that offered turn from the first session.

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored his seventh Test century to lead India's charge in the second Test against England here on Saturday, received effusive praise from former cricketers for his performance.

Former India spinner and Sharma's teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Top class @ImRo45 you are a beauty. Brilliant 100 #INDvsENG."

VVS Laxman, another former India player and Sharma's teammate, wrote on his timeline, "Well played @ImRo45 One of most satisfying century in challenging conditions. Also shows the importance of positive intent, decisive footwork when batting on a tough pitch. Now convert this into a biggie. #INDvsENG."

Former England captain recalled a tweet he had written in 2018 about Rohit Sharma being a Test batsman.

"Not changed my opinion about Rohit Sharma from 3 years ago," he wrote while quote-tweeting his tweet from two years back which said, "..if Rohit Sharma is not a Test match batsman then I have been watching a different Rohit Sharma over the last 5 years!!"

Another former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote, "Pure Ton @ImRo45 !! What a player to watch ... like all the great sports people ... he makes it look so simple & easy which it certainly isn't !!! #INDvsENG."

Former India left-handed batsman Suresh Raina tweeted, "Another great knock by my brother @ImRo45, always making a mark on the field. All the best, hope to see you soon #INDvENG."

Another former India opener and Sharma's former Mumbai teammate Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Hitman strikes! Double it up @ImRo45 #INDvsENG."

Former India player Manoj Tiwary also wrote, "Always pleasing to the eyes when he is at his best. Fabulous 100 from the legend (emoticon: clapping hands) #RohithSharma #Legend #INDvsENG."

