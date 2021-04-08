Malaysia to host Global T20 Canada in June 2021

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 8 (ANI): Malaysian Cricket has been chosen to play host to the Global T20 Canada between June-July 2021.

The Global T20, owned and managed by Bombay Sports Co. Ltd., is the only professional league in North America. Together with Cricket Canada and Bombay Sports, Malaysian Cricket is elated to play host and assist to manage this "Return to Play" season, here at Kinrara Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Featured in the GT20 are six teams. Each team will comprise of a total of ten international cricketers from full and associate nations including two world-renowned marque players, three Canadian National team players, three emerging Canadian Cricketers, and one Malaysian National Player.

Season 3 of GT20 shall comprise twenty-two matches over eighteen days. This global tournament will be a first-of-its-kind experience for the Malaysian players and match officials at their home ground.

The first two editions of the GT20 league had some of the best T20 players from around the world including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, Steve Smith, Brendon McCullum, and Thisara Perera, who made the games enthralling to watch.

While the tournament organizers are extremely excited, mitigating the spread of the COVID 19 virus shall be a top priority at all times. The standard operating procedures required to work within the biosecurity bubble will be strictly adhered to, thus ensuring the safety of all involved. Malaysian Cricket is in the midst of obtaining the relevant approvals from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the government agencies in Malaysia and are confident of their support, which will certainly help to develop cricket as a sport to be reckoned with in Malaysia as well as globally.

When asked to share his sentiments on the GT20 being held outside of Canada, Cricket Canada President, Rashpal Bajwa said: "Cricketers and fans of cricket in Canada would be disappointed to know that the third edition of our world-class tournament - GT20 Canada, cannot be held in Canada this year, due to the ongoing pandemic and the Canadian health guidelines. We understand and support our health authorities. We are very positive and look forward to hosting the tournament in Canada once we are past this pandemic.

"I am however very excited to share with all the Canadians and Cricket lovers across the world, that our good friends at Malaysian Cricket Association stepped up to help us host season 3 of GT20 Canada in Malaysia with the necessary approvals. We are looking forward to a very successful and exciting Third edition of GT20 Canada in Malaysia," he added. (ANI)

