'Mali achieved everything in T20s': Mumbai Indians thank Lasith Malinga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians thanked Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.



Malinga decided to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket. The Sri Lanka pacer in January had retired from franchise cricket.

Malinga had informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list ahead of IPL 2021.

"From crushing batsmen's toes to getting lifted on shoulders, Mali achieved everything in T20s. As he announces his retirement from T20 cricket, we just have three words to say - Thank You Malinga," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Malinga, the highest wicket-taker in the IPL history, had played 122 matches for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league. The Sri Lanka pacer was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians.

"Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career," said Malinga on his official YouTube channel while announcing retirement.

Known for his toe-crushing yorkers, Malinga has taken 4 wickets off 4 consecutive balls twice in international cricket.

The Sri Lanka pacer also picked up three hat-tricks in ODI cricket. He had retired from Test cricket in 2011. (ANI)

