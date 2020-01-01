Malibongwe Maketa joins Proteas U19 as high-performance consultant

Johannesburg [South Africa], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of the U19 World Cup, Cricket South Africa (CSA) appointed Malibongwe Maketa as a high-performance consultant to the under-19 squad with immediate effect.

He will join head coach Lawrence Mahatlane's squad in time for their quadrangular series against India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe starting in Durban on Friday and will continue in this role through the World Cup.



"As we have done with the consultants we have appointed to the Standard Bank Proteas it is important to have people with international experience working with our various squads," CSA Acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said in a statement.

"Mali fits the bill perfectly, having worked as Ottis Gibson's assistant coach with the Proteas from 2017 to 2019. Before that he was a successful franchise coach with the Warriors, taking them to both the Momentum One-Day Cup and T20 Challenge finals in the 2016/17 season."

"Today's five-wicket victory over India in the final match of their Youth ODI Series in East London can be seen as a positive and we will be doing everything we can to support them," Smith said.

India U19 defeated South Africa in the three-match ODI series 2-1 and will face each other in the quadrangular series before the start of the World Cup. (ANI)

