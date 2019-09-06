Malinga becomes first bowler to take four consecutive wickets in T20Is, ODIs

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sept 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga on Friday became the first bowler to scalp four wickets on consecutive deliveries in both T20I and ODIs.

In the ongoing T20I match against New Zealand, Malinga in the third over of the Kiwi's innings took four consecutive wickets as he sent back Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme, and Ross Taylor respectively.



He had earlier dismissed four consecutive wickets in the ODI format in the 2007 World Cup against South Africa.

Malinga also becomes the first bowler to take five hat-tricks in international cricket. He has three in ODIs and two in T20Is.

The 36-year-old also became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is. (ANI)

