Man City are too far ahead: Solskjaer plays down title race revival after win

Manchester [UK], March 8 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the talks regarding the late Premier League title push after his team defeated Manchester City.



Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw gave Manchester United a 2-0 victory against Manchester City on Sunday which ended the leaders' 15-match winning run in the Premier League. With this, Manchester City remain at the top of the Premier League table with 65 points while Manchester United are now second on the table with 54 points.

While Solskjaer is delighted with the victory, he insisted that Pep Guardiola's side is "too far ahead".

"We just take one game at a time. City are too far ahead for us to think we can catch them. Last year we caught 15 points up on Leicester, but City are a different proposition," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Even today they put us under so much pressure you could see we were playing against a very good team. When you come away with a 2-0 win and another clean sheet and a performance like this then you are delighted," he added.

During the match, Manchester United got off to a flying start and took the lead thanks to a second-minute penalty from Fernandes, awarded after Gabriel Jesus had fouled Anthony Martial. Manchester City threatened after the break but Manchester United defended well to maintain their lead.

Shaw doubled Manchester United's lead in the 50th minute and with this, Solskjaer's side sealed a 2-0 win in the match. (ANI)

