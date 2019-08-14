Man City avoid transfer ban, but fined 339,000 euros

The Premier League champions were found guilty of disobeying the rules concerning "the international transfer of players under the age of 18, particularly in relation to their trial periods and participation in friendly games", reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this year, City's English rivals Chelsea faced a similar violation and were banned by FIFA from signing players until the 2020 off-season transfer window.

But City avoided the ban as it accepted its responsibility. "According to FIFA regulations, the club concerned can voluntarily admit the mistake and apply to FIFA for punishment," FIFA responded to recent questions.

"The club accepts responsibility for the breaches which arose as a result of misinterpretation of the regulations in question," City said in a statement.