Man City big supporter of technology, as players we look to get advantage: Gundogan

Manchester [UK], May 24 (ANI): As Pep Guardiola on Sunday held aloft the Premier League trophy that marked the 10th piece of silverware since his arrival at Manchester City, the moment highlighted another year of innovation driving the club forward, both on and off the pitch.



While the unique City Football Group business model is an innovation that helps drive and shape the entire approach of the club, supporters have been the driving force behind the goal to deliver beautiful football, great experiences, and truly authentic engagement.

The club's extensive and innovative digital offering helped to bring fans behind the scenes on a daily basis this season, with more than 96 million users across global channels reached including 13 dedicated local language and regional platforms.

Manchester City has remained committed to evolving its physical infrastructure to provide the best possible facilities to players, fans, and staff. Rail seating is to be installed in the Etihad Stadium over the coming summer to allow the club to be ready to offer safe standing as and when legislation changes. World-leading double-height LED perimeter boards recently went on display before the end of the season, and now offer the most lucrative commercial pitchside media space in the Premier League.

City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, in an official release said: "As players, we're always looking for ways to get an advantage. We've seen more and more technology come into the game through performance analysis, data, and sports science. It's something we're really interested in and supportive of. We've got some amazing people working behind the scenes and there's no way we could perform at this level without them."

During the past year, Manchester City has looked outside City Football Group to invest in other related ventures, from sports technology investment funds, to esports and more recently Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). City marked their title-winning campaign with the launch of the '1' collection, a series of commemorative digital artwork with a portion of Manchester City's profits earmarked for the 'Cityzens Giving for Recovery' project.

The merging of football and gaming cultures has allowed fans to engage across different platforms, with eight professional FIFA players representing City Football Group clubs in all the major FIFA tournaments across the world. (ANI)

