Man City drawn with Oxford United in Carabao Cup quarters

Oct 31 - Reigning champions Manchester City will take on League One side Oxford United away in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup while five-time winners Manchester United will host League Two Colchester United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

The draw was made on Thursday which also saw Aston Villa hosting eight-time winners Liverpool, while Everton will be at home to Leicester City, a BBC report said.

The ties are scheduled to take place the week commencing December 16.

However, Liverpool's game is likely to be rescheduled as they play in the FIFA Club World Cup on December 18. "The EFL is in discussions with Liverpool to identify an alternative date given the club's participation in the Fifa Club World Cup competition," an EFL spokesman was quoted as saying by BBC. "If they don't find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through - or Arsenal will play it," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Wednesday's game.