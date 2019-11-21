Man City FC launches community football project in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester City Football Club celebrated the launch of the community football project 'Goals for Life' in Mumbai here on Thursday. Club legend Micah Richards was on hand to help deliver a football session to local children and meet the inspiring Young Leaders who'll be changing lives through football.

As part of City's global community work, the 'Goals for Life' project, which is delivered in partnership with local NGO OSCAR Foundation, will see young leaders empower the lives of children in their community by using football as a tool to tackle social challenges.

The project is Manchester City's third community football project in India having previously supported safe water and health and hygiene projects in Bengaluru and Kolkata respectively. Additionally, extra-curricular support and mentoring will be provided to children at risk of dropping out of school. Commenting at the event, former City centre-back Richards, said: "Community has always been at the heart of Manchester City and it's been an absolutely privilege to be here today and meet the inspiring Young Leaders. The Goals for Life project is an important platform that empowers individuals to be change makers in their own communities." "The response and support for this cause has been overwhelming. The ability, passion and determination shown By the Young Leaders, and participants will empower and pave the way for the next generation," he added. City will be heading to Kolkata for the conclusion on its Trophy Tour and are inviting fans to attend an exciting match day screening event on Saturday 23 November at Bakstage Banquet from 9 p.m. kk/rt