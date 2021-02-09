Man City's UCL tie against Monchengladbach moved to Budapest

Manchester [UK], February 9 (ANI): The UEFA has confirmed that Manchester City's Champions League fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach will now be played in Budapest.



The fixture was originally slated to be played in Germany, but coronavirus protocols from the German government had casted doubt whether the game could go ahead in Monchengladbach.

"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The date of the match (February 24, 2021) and kick-off time will remain the same," the UEFA said in an official statement.

"UEFA would like to thank Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question," it added.

Current travel restrictions in Germany mean that teams from the United Kingdom are currently not permitted to enter the country. These restrictions are in place due to COVID-19 and right now, only the citizens of Germany can enter the country from other countries where variants of the virus have been detected.

Germany's travel ban on foreigners connected to new variants of COVID-19 is due to end on February 17, reported Goal.com.

However, the UEFA wanted clarity and as a result, Manchester City's clash against Monchengladbach was moved to Budapest.

The second leg between City and Monchengladbach is slated to take place at the Etihad Stadium on March 16. (ANI)

