Man United forwards are absolute joke: Gary Neville after 3-3 draw against Sheffield United

Leeds [UK], Nov 25 (ANI): Former Manchester United player defender Gary Neville said that three forwards performed like an 'absolute joke' during the side's 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League match on Sunday.

"The lack of movement from Martial, Rashford and James is a joke. It really is an absolute joke. All game. Nothing at all from them," Goal.com quoted Neville as saying.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James failed to score a goal in the match while Marcus Rashford netted the ball in the 79th minute.Manchester somehow managed to get a draw against Sheffield as at point they were trailing by two goals. They showcased a team performance in the second half as their all three goals came after the 45-minute mark.Sheffield, in their home match, went into the break with a lead of one goal as John Fleck struck in the 19th minute. In the early minutes of the second half, Lys Mousset registered himself on the goal sheet, doubling their lead to 2-0."Manchester United's midfield is poor but you expect better from that front three. If you asked Chris Wilder to swap McGoldrick and Mousset for Martial and Rashford, he would say no," Neville said.The Red Devils were dominating the game but in the last minutes of the game, Oli McBurnie scored an equaliser and denied the visitors victory.Sheffield are at the sixth spot with 18 points while Manchester are sitting at ninth spot with 17 points in 13 fixtures so far.Manchester will travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana in the Europa League on November 28 while the Blades will face Wolves in a Premier League fixture on December 1. (ANI)