Man Utd need 'almost perfection' to beat Man City: Fernandes

Manchester [UK], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Manchester City, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose and said his side needs "almost perfection" to win the game.



Manchester City have been performing brilliantly and atop the Premier League table with 65 points, 14 points ahead of the third-placed Manchester United.

"We know it's always difficult to play against City; we have to do everything good, almost perfection I think. The idea of the football they play is easy to understand but it's difficult to play against. Everyone understands the way they play, they want to have the ball, they want to put pressure on and when they lose it they try to win it straight away," the club's official website quoted Fernandes as saying.

"Everyone knows that, but it's difficult to play against and difficult to win the ball and have some possession for a long time against them. But I think we have to understand what we can do against that type of game and what we can do better to win the game. We all know it's difficult for us, but it will be difficult for them in the same way," he added.

Manchester United, in the previous game, were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on March 4. Fernandes feels that there's no better game than this to show that they are a better team than that.

"Everyone is looking forward to it after a draw where we should have won that game [against Crystal Palace] and done much better and created much more. We don't create enough chances, but at the same time we can do much better and there's no better game than this to show we are a better team than that," he said.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City on Sunday. (ANI)

