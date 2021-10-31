Man Utd's criticism is always there, it does not bother me: Ronaldo

London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that the criticism of the club does not bother him as he has been playing for more than 18 years.



Ronaldo's comments came after Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday in the Premier League.

"The criticisms are always there. For me, it doesn't bother me because I have played 18 years of football, so I know that one day people will say we are perfect and another day they will say we are crap. I know that and we have to deal with that, but it's always better when the people praise you and they are happy with you," Manchester United's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.

"Sometimes life is like that, sometimes we have to pass through bad moments and we have to change and we changed today. The team was a little bit under pressure, a little bit sad, but we knew that today we could give a good answer. We played good, we started the game very well. Of course my job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did that today and I feel so pleased with that. But in terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance in my opinion," he added.

Talking about the match between United and Spurs, Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani all got on the scoring sheet as Red Devils emerged triumphant.

United defeat Spurs 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to move to fifth place in Premier League standings. The side now has 17 points from 10 matches.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the eighth spot with 15 points from 10 games.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for United as he registered the goal in the 39th minute of the game. At halftime, the Red Devils had a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Cavani and Rashford registered goals in the 64th and 86th minutes of the game respectively and United gained a 3-0 lead.

Spurs were left searching for answers and in the end, United gained a comfortable victory.

United will next lock horns against Atalanta in the Champions League on November 2 before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on November 6. (ANI)

