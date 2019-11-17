Manager Frank Lampard wants players to have a winning mentality, says Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

London [UK], Nov 17 (ANI): Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic has said that manager Frank Lampard wants to the players to have "a strong mentality, a winning mentality."

"It's been nice, nice of course. Now I see why he was such a great player. His mentality is really strong. That's what he wants to bring to us: to have a strong mentality, a winning mentality. He always won a lot of trophies," the club's official website quoted Kovacic as saying.



Kovacic even termed Lampard as the 'perfect teacher'.

"He has a great connection with every player. He is a great guy, he likes to joke, he likes to laugh. He's the perfect teacher for us. We need to learn from him, and for now we are enjoying it, he is as well enjoying it, so it's a nice connection," he said.

The 25-year-old also feels that the young players like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have a 'great mentality'.

"I can help, but the young guys really have a great mentality, they don't need too much help. They are doing great, they saw the pressure that is to play for Chelsea, they know the club already. They have been here for more than 10 years," Kovacic said. (ANI)

