Manchester City , Liverpool very good in current era, says Ray Parlour

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour heaped praise on Manchester City and Liverpool stating that both the clubs are very good in the current era.

Arsenal had an impeccable 2003-2004 campaign as they finished that season unbeaten in the Premier League. Parlour played 12 leagues matches and 26 games in total in all competitions during that campaign.



"It's different eras. We were very good in our era and obviously, Manchester City and Liverpool are very good in this current era," Goal.com quoted Parlour as saying.

Manchester City lifted the Premier League title in the last season while Liverpool stood at the second spot with 97 points, just one point behind the toppers.

"People ask me all the time: 'Would you beat Man City?' Who knows? We had a very strong team, a powerful team, but Man City have been a different class. Liverpool showed how good they are. To finish on 97 points, lose one game and not win a title is amazing really," he said.

Arsenal finished on the fifth spot in the Premier League last season. But Parlour is hoping Arsenal to get on that stage with the current squad.

"You can't compare. They're both excellent teams to watch. I'm just hoping Arsenal can get to that stage again with this current squad," Parlour said. (ANI)

