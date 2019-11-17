Manchester City bring six trophies to India

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Premier League giants Manchester City have brought their silverware to three cities in India and will be in the country till November 24 to celebrate with fans as part of the final stop on its Global Trophy Tour.

The Trophy Tour is a part of the club's celebrations after it became the first ever team to win six trophies -- Premier league, FA Cup, Community Shield, Carabao Cup, Women's FA Cup and FA WSL Continental Cup -- in the same season.

On Sunday, City hosted a free football festival in Chennai. Former City centre-back Micah Richards, who made 246 appearances between 2005 and 2014 and won three trophies during his time at the club, then accompanied the silverware to Mumbai and Kolkata for a series of activities.

"I am thrilled to visit India as part of Manchester City's Trophy Tour. Our aim is to bring an authentic City experience, giving fans in India a chance to experience the club they love closer than ever and right in their hometowns. We have been receiving immense support from the City fans in India," said Richards. The club is now supporting three community football projects in India as part of the 'Cityzens Giving' initiative. With existing projects in Kolkata and Bengaluru, the club announced earlier this week that it would support the Goals for Life project in Mumbai. rkm/arm