Manchester City creates record with 15th consecutive victory

Manchester [UK], February 11 (ANI): Manchester City has created a new record with their 15th consecutive victory across all competitions, and this is a feat that no other English top-flight side has managed to achieve.



Manchester City defeated Swansea in the FA Cup to progress to the quarterfinals and with this victory, the side also registered their 15th consecutive victory across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

City defeated Swansea 3-1 and with this, Guardiola also achieved his 200th victory as the manager of Manchester City.

"It shows how special these players are and we're thinking about the next one. Now [the record] belongs to us and this record will be broken for sure because the sport is like this," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"But it means a lot, in this period, the toughest period - the Christmas time, the wintertime, to do what we have done so far is quite remarkable. But the important thing is the way we're still playing and our consistency. Now thinking of the next ones. We have an incredibly tough week ahead of us and we're going to approach it game by game," he added.

December 15 was the last time when City managed to loss a game, and since then, the side has changed their fortunes around and now it finds itself at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

Since December 15, Manchester City has won 10 consecutive Premier League matches to move to the top of the table. The side will now clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. (ANI)

