Manchester City don't need to prove anything to anyone, says Bernardo Silva

Leeds [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): Manchester City's Bernardo Silva said that people can criticise them but his club do not need to prove anything to anyone after what they have done in the last season.

"People can criticise and say what they want. We don't need to prove anything to anyone, after what we've done the last two seasons. We're relaxed," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

Manchester City are five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League and the club was subjected to criticism after they faced a 2-3 defeat against Norwich City on September 14.However, they found momentum as they registered a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday in the Champions League.Talking about the defeat against Norwich City, Silva said, "Of course we're not happy, because we want to do better and we know losing against Norwich isn't ideal, but all teams have good and bad moments. It's impossible to stay three seasons, only with good moments."Silva feels that the thing which matters is 'how you react to those bad moments'."Sometimes you will have bad moments and it's the way you react to those bad moments that shows and proved how good a team you are and that's what we'll try to do," he said."Every time we've had bad moments in the past, we've always reacted well, and that's what we'll try to do again," Silva added. (ANI)