Manchester City was sloppy in the first half: Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Despite expressing satisfaction over the victory, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his team was 'sloppy' in the first half.

Manchester City, in their Premier League opening match, registered a massive 5-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.

"In terms of the result, yes. I cannot deny I am delighted for the first game. After winning the last 14 games of last season, that's 15 now. It is good," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying when asked whether he was happy with Manchester City's day.



However, when asked whether the performance pleased him, Guardiola said: "No. In the first half, we were sloppy with our passes, we were not precise. But that's normal. The first game, away, 12.30 kick-off, hot. It's normal."

Manchester City scored one goal in the first half while scoring four goals in the second half. Raheem Sterling scored three goals in the match, all in the second half.

"In the second half, from the beginning, we were better, more calm, more passes. After 3-0, the game was over," Guardiola said. (ANI)

