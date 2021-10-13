Manchester United defender Raphael Varane out for 'few weeks' with injury

Manchester [UK], October 13 (ANI): Manchester United have released an official update on Raphael Varane after the defender was injured while on international duty with France.



The statement reads: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

The centre-back was withdrawn during the first half of France's game with Spain, which Les Bleus won 2-1 at the San Siro.

It marked the latest trophy in his glittering career, with Reds team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also part of the successful side.

The United begin a busy period with an away game at Leicester City on Saturday. Following the home Champions League tie with Atalanta, league fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham complete a tough month. (ANI)

