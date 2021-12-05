Manchester United have commited 'mortal sin': Ten Hag on Van de Beek treatment

Manchester [UK], December 5 (ANI): AFC Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag said Manchester United has committed a "mortal sin" with their treatment of Donny van de Beek.



In September 2020, United roped in Van de Beek for £35 million ($46m) from Ajax on a five-year contract. The midfielder who was a vital part of the Ajax team found regular opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Beek came through the ranks of the Ajax youth system, making his senior debut in 2015. He played a key role as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018-2019 season and won the Eredivisie title.

The 24-year-old's former manager thinks United have held back his development over the past 14 months, as he told De Volkskrant, as per goal.com: "Take Donny. I find that hard, a mortal sin. If you haven't had a chance yet, then development will also stall."

Ten Hag added: "Everyone understands that as a top athlete you want to push your limits. If you don't have that mentality, then you don't belong here."

"But when are you going to do that and at which club? What is your motivation? I try to get that thought process going."

Van de Beek has appeared in just 45 games across all competitions for United to date and has only two goals and two assists to his name. (ANI)

