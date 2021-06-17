Mandhana, Shafali script highest 1st wicket partnership for India against England in Test

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 17th, 2021, 23:35:06hrs
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma (Image : BCCI)

Bristol [UK], June 17 (ANI): Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma on Thursday scripted the highest first-wicket partnership for India in Test matches against England.

The duo achieved the feat in the ongoing one-off Test against England. Mandhana and Shafali broke former Indian cricketers Anju Jain and Chanderkanta Kaul's 22-year-old record.
The previous best was 132 runs for the first wicket scored by Anju and Chanderkanta in 1999.
Meanwhile, Shafali also became the second-youngest woman to hit a fifty on Test debut. Former South African batter Johmari Logtenberg is still the youngest cricketer to smash a fifty on Test debut.
India has scored more than 150 runs without losing a wicket in the first innings after England declared at 396/9.
It was England's highest total against India Women and their sixth highest in all women's Tests.
Mandhana and Shafali started off India's innings and took their side to 63 without losing a wicket before Tea. In the third session, the duo continued their fine form and put India in the driver's seat. (ANI)

