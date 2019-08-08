Mane looks fit, an option for match against Norwich City: Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Liverpool FC's manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday provided an update on team's forward player Sadio Mane, saying the player looks fit and will be considered as an option for Premier League opener against Norwich City.

"He only had two weeks off, so you don't lose anything - that is the good news at least! He looks fit. Yesterday was the first session with the team. He looks absolutely OK. Yes, he's an option," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Mane had played the Africa Cup of Nations final for Senegal against Algeria. He had missed Liverpool's FA Community Shield match against Manchester City as he had taken a break for holidays.The forward returned to the team's training camp on August 5."We have a lot of options, a lot of different line-ups. No player gave me a reason to leave him out, so we have hard decisions on a squad," Klopp said."It is not about playing the best football in history tomorrow. It is about playing the best football at this moment. We have to stay the team that nobody wants to play against because of that intensity," he added.Liverpool had finished at the second place in the Premier League 2018/19 season with 97 points.The Reds managed to win the Champions League as they had defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals.The team had lost 5-4 in penalties against Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 4.Liverpool takes on Norwich City in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season on Friday, August 9. (ANI)