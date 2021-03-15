Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an end after she suffered a 4-1 defeat to Monaco's Xiaoxin Yang in the women's singles knockout stage-I semi-final match in Doha on Monday.

Despite losing the first two games, world No. 63 Batra held her nerve and attempted a comeback by winning the third game. However her relatively higher ranked opponent Yang, world No. 44, didn't let the momentum slip and wrapped up the tie 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 in her favour.