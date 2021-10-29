Manipur's Adonis impresses in national mountain bike championship

Pune, Oct 29 (IANS) Last year's best cyclist Khariksing Adonis Tangpu of Manipur was at his best once again with a dominating performance on the opening day of the 18th MTB Mountain Bike National Championship at Alandi-Pune, here on Friday.

Uttrakhand and Karnataka, too opened their accounts in the medals tally while host's Mahasahtra had three podium finishers -- Kolhapur-lad Siddhesh Ghorpade, Jalgaon lass Akansha Mehtre, and Pune-born Shravani Parit -- in the championship organised by Cycling Association of Maharashtra, under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India.