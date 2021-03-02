Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Manisha Keer, in her first full year as a senior shooter, recorded a best-ever finish at an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, finishing seventh in the women's trap competition on Tuesday in Cairo.

Manisha was hard done by a final round 21, to finish with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots. She had scores of 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds and was in second place going into that fifth round.