Manou to replace Chappell as CA's new talent manager

Manou, who played one Test and four ODIs for Australia, has been serving as Australia's national pathway manager for the last three years and will continue to hold that role, combining his duties with his new role as the national talent manager.

Chappell, a veteran of 87 Tests and 74 ODIs, was appointed CA's national talent manager in 2011 and after serving for nine years, he will be retiring at the end of this month.

In November 2016, Chappell joined the selection panel on an interim basis before his position was made permanent. He combined his role as national talent manager with that of the national selection panel for the Australia men's team.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts lauded Chappell's contribution to the game and said, "Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations." "Greg was one of the finest players in the history of international cricket. Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector, and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator," the ICC official website quoted Roberts as saying. The cricket board will now look for a replacement national selector, which will be announced in due course of time.