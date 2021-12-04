Manu Bhaker crowned Women's Air Pistol National champion

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Haryana's Manu Bhaker was crowned Women's 10M Air Pistol National champion for the second successive edition, shooting 241.6 in the final of the ongoing 64th National Shooting Championship at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on Saturday.

Manu has now won three of the last four Nationals in the event, losing it briefly to Esha Singh in the 62nd Nationals. Esha did win bronze in the event behind second placed Shri Nivetha of Tamil Nadu, to go with both the Junior and Youth Women gold medals, but Manu could not be dislodged in the plum event of the day.