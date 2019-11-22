Maradona makes a U-turn, returns as Gimnasia boss

Buenos Aires, Nov 22 (IANS) Football legend Diego Maradona has returned as manager of Argentinian side Gimnasia La Plata, just two days after walking away from the job.

"It makes me very happy to say that I continue to be the head coach of Gimnasia La Plata," the 1986 World Cup winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I want to thank the fans and the players because finally we were able to achieve political unity."

Maradona quit as Gimnasia boss after their president Gabriel Pellegrino -- who was responsible for bringing the 59-year-old to the club -- ruled out running for another term in elections on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pellegrino revealed earlier on Thursday that he had been offered a position on Gimnasia's board by each of the presidential candidates on the proviso that Maradona reversed his decision. The former Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli forward took charge of Gimnasia in early September after agreeing to a contract that ran until the end of May. Gimnasia are currently 22nd in the 24-team Argentinian Superliga standings with ten points from 13 matches. Their hopes of avoiding relegation have been boosted by three wins in their past five fixtures. The club's next match is a home duel with Arsenal Sarandi in the Superliga on Sunday. aak/in