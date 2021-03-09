Marathe re-elected as USA Cricket Board chair

Following a call for nominations for the role of independent director in December 2020, the independent Nominating and Governance Committee concluded a process of screening and interviewing potential candidates and recommended the incumbent Chair of the USA Cricket Board, Marathe, as the outstanding candidate for the role of independent director. That recommendation has now been approved by the USA Cricket Board, who also voted to re-elect him as Chair, said a statement from USAC.

Los Altos (California), March 9 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Wednesday announced that Paraag Marathe has been formally re-appointed as an independent director of USAC and re-elected by the Board of Directors as Chair of the Board.

Marathe, who is president of 49ers Enterprises for the San Francisco 49ers as well as Executive vice-president of Football Operations, has spent more than two decades with the NFL franchise. He was also recently appointed as Vice-Chairman of Leeds United in the English Premier League, leading 49ers Enterprises' minority investment in the resurgent EPL club.

He began his term as the first ever Chair of USA Cricket in 2018 and has helped oversee a formidable number of developments for the rapidly evolving Governing Body, including the admission of USA Cricket as the 105th Member of the ICC in early 2019.

"I am honoured to continue my role as an independent director for USA Cricket and Chair of the Board as we continue to build on the significant, foundational progress made over the last two years in collaboration with my colleagues on our Board and the wider community," said Marathe.

--IANS

/kr