Marc-Andre Ter Stegen expresses elation over making 200 appearances for Barcelona

Barcelona [Spain], Oct 8 (ANI): Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who recently made his 200th appearance for the club, is 'very happy' over achieving the milestone.

"I have changed most in terms of gathered experience, although I've also improved in several aspects of my game. I'm very happy to have reached that number, it's not common. I have changed as a person in that time. Everything around me has matured me and I'm pleased with that," the club's official website quoted Stegen as saying.



Stegen joined the club back in 2014 and touched the milestone during his club's 4-0 victory against Sevilla in La Liga on Monday.

Stegen also praised his teammate Lionel Messi saying that the Argentine is an 'important part of this club'.

"Messi is unique. What can I say that hasn't been said already? He always tries to make the rest of us better too. He is an important part of this club and we enjoy having him here," he said. (ANI)

