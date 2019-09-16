Marcelo sustains injury, unlikely to feature in Champions League opener

Madrid [Spain], Sept 16 (ANI): Real Madrid player Marcelo sustained a post-traumatic cervicodorsal injury, the club confirmed on Monday.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a post-traumatic cervicodorsal injury. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.



Owing to the injury, it is unlikely that the 31-year-old will feature in the club's Champions League opener slated to take place on September 19.

Real Madrid will compete against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League opener. (ANI)

