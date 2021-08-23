Marcos Llorente wants to repay Atletico Madrid's 'trust' on pitch

Madrid [Spain], August 23 (ANI): Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente stated that he wants to repay the trust of the club with his performances on the pitch.



Marcos on Wednesday had renewed his contract with the La Liga club until 2027. The 26-year-old has extended his current deal for three more seasons, meaning he'll be at the club for the next six years. Llorente joined Atletico from city rivals Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, making his debut against Getafe that August. He's since made 82 appearances for the club and has been nothing but a resounding success.

When asked about getting the chance to stay long-term at Atleti, the Spanish player said: "I am very happy. This is what I wanted ever since I arrived here to stay many years. This contract extension makes me and my family very happy. I want to repay the trust with my performances on the pitch. My game has changed completely. Many people, myself included, didn't know I could perform like this in attacking positions."

In La Liga last season, Llorente was instrumental in helping Atletico capture its first title in seven years. He ended the campaign as one of just two players to record double digits in goals (12) and assists (11). Since joining the club Diego Simeone has been playing him further forward. Talking about this change, he said: "It is nice to score goals and provide assists because you help the team reach its objectives. I hope to continue this way in the coming years. On a personal level, I want to continue to help my team in every way possible."

"I want to work hard for the team, because that is the main thing and what makes you win titles like the one we have just won. Collectively, I want to stay united, compete and fight for our goals."

Excited at having the fans back in the Wanda Metropolitano, he said: "To the Fans - Thank you. I will always be grateful for how you welcomed me in my first season here. It was not an easy situation. We have really missed them in the last year when we won the league. We would have loved to have them in the stadium, celebrating with us. We need you, you are really important to us." (ANI)

