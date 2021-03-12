Marcus Harris signs for Leicestershire

Leicestershire [UK], March 12 (ANI): Leicestershire County Cricket Club on Thursday announced that Australia batsman Marcus Harris has signed for the County Championship and Royal London Cup campaigns with the side.



"The 28-year-old left-hander will link up with the Running Foxes once his Sheffield Shield commitments are complete with Victoria, and rejoin his domestic side in Australia before the start of their 2021-22 campaign," the club said in a release.

Harris has an impressive and distinguished first-class record having posted 6,733 runs over the course of 103 fixtures. He has the highest score of 250 not out, posted against New South Wales in the 2018/19 Sheffield Shield season, scoring more than half of Victoria's runs in the innings and 107 run victory.

This will be the first time that Harris will play domestic cricket in England, and upon signing for the Running Foxes he said: "I am delighted to have signed for Leicestershire for the 2021 season, and cannot wait to get up and running within English domestic cricket.

"To play domestic cricket in England has always been an ambition of mine and I am looking forward to pulling on the Running Fox and performing for the loyal Foxes family," he added.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire's overseas signing Wiaan Mulder will not be joining the club for this season.

"At the time of signing, it was unknown what cricket was on the horizon due to worldwide scheduling, but Mulder is now expected to be involved in significant amounts of cricket," the club said.

"The Club is looking for a replacement for Wiaan; a player who compliments the Running Foxes and fits in with the exciting brand of cricket that Paul Nixon and his coaching staff are implementing at the Uptonsteel County Ground," it added.

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "It is a huge shame that Wiaan won't be joining us but we understand the need for flexibility in the current situation and wish him all the best for the coming months." (ANI)

