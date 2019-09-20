Marcus Rashford praises Manchester United's togetherness

Leeds [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): After the victory over Astana, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford praised his team for the 'togetherness' which he feels the club was lacking two years back.

"It wasn't the best performance but there was a lot of good stuff, they're tough to break down. If I look back to two years ago, I don't think the team had the togetherness to come through a game like that," Goal.com quoted Rashford as saying.



Both Manchester United and Astana gave each other a tough competition during their Europa League clash on Friday. However, in the 73rd minute, Mason Greenwood scored a goal, handing Manchester United a 1-0 victory.

Rashford said that the opposition comes to a match with a winning mindset, so it is always tough.

"Everyone expects it to be easy but the opposition have come to win so it's always tough," he said.

Manchester United will now compete against West Ham in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

