Marcus Rashford to undergo shoulder surgery, confirms Manchester United

Rashford was due to report for pre-season training with United on Monday after having three weeks of holiday following England's loss in the Euro 2020 final.

The operation means that the forward will miss the start of the upcoming season.

"Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury. He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible," said a statement by the club.

The 23-year-old Rashford made five appearances for England in their run to being runners-up at the Euro 2020. But he was on the field for just 84 minutes. He also missed a penalty in the shootout as Italy beat Gareth Southgate's side on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Rashford could be out of action for about 12 weeks until October. It is said that Rashford, who featured in 57 matches in all of United's competitions last season, was strongly in favour of surgery after struggling with a muscle tear in his left shoulder since November.

Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager, will kick-start their Premier League season at home in Old Trafford against Leeds on August 14.

Rashford's absence will affect England as well, who have five World Cup qualifiers during the said period.

