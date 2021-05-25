Margins are small, cannot win Champions League if you don't have huge desire, says Guardiola

Manchester [UK], May 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said winning the Champions League is not possible if the side does not have a huge desire to achieve this particular feat.



He also said his side is ready to make history by winning the Champions League for the very first time. City will take on Chelsea in the final of the Champions League on Saturday in Porto.

"I never thought in the beginning of the season, that this was the season to get to the final. Never approach this competition like this, since I started at Barcelona, we are quite similar teams what we were in the past and when we were out," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"The margins are small, when it fell down on us a few years ago, not much changed. We are quite satisfied to get into the final but we know if you don't have a huge desire to win it, a huge desire to know what you have to do, then it will not be possible to win the game and win the champions league," he added.

When quizzed about the playing combination for the final, Guardiola said: "They are ready, I know how good they are, all of them, I'm not going to change for one or two training sessions, like they are going to convince me. I know most of them for many years, I have an idea, there's still the starting XI, still not done. Not yet."

On Sunday, Manchester City lifted the Premier League title for the 2020-21 season after finishing at the top spot. Sergio Aguero also played his last game for the club. Guardiola has already overseen Carabao Cup and Premier League title triumphs in 2020-21.

Talking about Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Guardiola said: "Working in Bayern Munich, he organised a dinner together in Munich, a nice restaurant. We talked football, football, football and football. That's all. Talk about this, that, our feelings, our loves, good players, bad players and football, with interesting people. I learned a lot. With good food, good wine, always a nice moment to share."

"Good memories, since then we grew up, both of us we have a good relationship, I respect him, he knows and I know that we want to win," he added. (ANI)

