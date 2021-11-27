Marizanne Kapp helps Perth Scorchers lift maiden WBBL title

Kapp starred with her bowling figures of 1-25 and an unbeaten 23-ball 31 with the bat as Scorchers restricted the Strikers to 134/6 in a chase of 147.

Perth, Nov 27 (IANS) An all-round performance by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp helped Perth Scorchers Women lift their maiden WBBL title with a 12-run win over Adelaide Strikers in the final, here on Saturday.

The Scorchers had played in two finals previously - both of which ended in losses to the Sydney Sixers.

Opting to field, the Strikers struck at regular intervals with Sophie Devine leading the innings, top-scoring with a 33-ball 35. The middle order batters got starts they couldn't capitalise on it. However, Kapp's unbeaten knock helped Scorchers finish with 146 in 20 overs.

In reply, Strikers lost both openers within 6 overs but the Scorchers. Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Tahlia McGrath then stitched a 65-run stand to revive the innings with scores of 25 and 36, but both got out in successive overs, which hurt the Strikers.

Madeline Penna tried her best with an unbeaten 21-ball 30, but it wasn't enough to overcome the total to pick up a win. Taneale Peschel and Heather Graham returned two wickets apiece, while Marizanne Kapp and skipper Sophie Devine had one each to restrict the Strikers to 134 for 6.

The 15,511 crowd on hand for the final was the highest ever attendance for a standalone WBBL match.

Brief scores: Perth Scorchers Women 146/5 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 35, Marizanne Kapp 31*) beat Adelaide Strikers Women 134/6 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 25, Tahlia McGrath 36, Madeline Penna 30*; Taneale Peschel 2-23, Heather Graham 2-20) by 12 runs.

