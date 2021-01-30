Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits shine as South Africa seals comfortable win over Pakistan

Durban [South Africa], January 30 (ANI): South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to register their first win in the three-match women's T20I series at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.



South Africa chased down the 125-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 19th over. Opening batter Tazmin Brits top-scored with an unbeaten 52 off 54 balls, which included three boundaries.

For Pakistan women, Aimen Anwar took two wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Ayesha Naseem top-scored for Pakistan with 31 off 25 as the visitors managed 124 for eight after captain Aliya Riaz, who took over the responsibilities due to a right-hand index finger injury to Javeria Khan, elected to bat.

The 16-year-old Abbottabad-born Ayesha hit two fours and struck a crucial 43-run partnership for the sixth-wicket with Nida Dar, who returned unbeaten on 15-ball 22 that included two fours.

Kainat Imtiaz, who last featured in a T20I in October 2019 in Lahore against Bangladesh, posted the second-best score of the innings with a 23-ball 24 (two fours), while Muneeba Ali, who batted at three, made a 26-ball 21.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers with three for 24 in four overs. The 31-year-old right-arm pacer provided an early breakthrough to the hosts as she bowled Omaima Sohail (10 off 11) on her first ball, which was the first ball of the third over, and later sent back Nahida Khan (1) and Ayesha Naseem.

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail accounted for Ayesha Zafar (8) and Aliya (2). Both teams will now meet at the same venue on Sunday for the second T20I match.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 124/8 (Ayesha Naseem 31, Kainat Imtiaz 24; Marizanne Kapp 3-24); South Africa 125/2 (Tazmin Brits 52*, Marizanne Kapp 28; Aimen Anwar 2-29) (ANI)

