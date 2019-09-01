Market does not influence my decisions: Ernesto Valverde on team selection

Leeds [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said that the market does not influence his decisions regarding team selection.

Barcelona witnessed a 2-2 draw against Osasuna on Saturday during their La Liga clash and Ivan Rakitic was an unused substitute during the match.

Rakitic's future at the club is not certain but Valverde said that it was not the reason why the 31-year-old did not play as his team selections are tactical.



"The market does not influence my decisions at all. If I think he'll come in handy for a game, I'll play him. I choose depending on the game," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

About the match, Valverde said that they were not good in the first half.

"We were not good in the first half but we were good in the second half, we had them pinned back," Valverde said.

Moreover, Osasuna were rewarded a penalty in the 81st minute of the game which they converted and levelled the scores to 2-2.

"When we got in front, we had the chance to extend our lead, but there was an absurd moment, a penalty, and it's a shame because we had the game there to be won and we should have killed it off," he said. (ANI)

