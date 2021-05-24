Markram nominated in 3 categories for CSA's annual awards

The winners will be announced virtually on May 31.

Johannesburg, May 24 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the nominations for the annual awards, with 26-year-old prolific run-getter Aiden Markram being nominated in three categories - 'Cricketer of the Year', 'T20 I Cricketer of the Year' and 'Test Cricketer of the Year'.

CSA said in a statement on Monday, "The Proteas men had a mixed bag of results against England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan as they entered a new era following the retirement of many legends of the game. Not surprisingly, all four nominations for the 'Men's Cricketer of the Year' -- Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen -- have never won the award before."

Praising the women's team, CSA said: "It has been a stellar year for the Momentum Proteas (women) who achieved a first-ever white-ball double over India on the sub-continent and achieved a similar result at home to Pakistan in a restricted programme.

"The Momentum Proteas paint a picture of much more experience with Shabnim Ismail [2015], Sune Luus [2017] and Laura Wolvaardt [2020] all being previous winners of the 'SA Women's Cricketer of the Year Award' with the fourth member of this nominated quartet being Lizelle Lee, currently ranked No. 1 batter in the world in ODI cricket."

Selected awards nominations:

(Men)

T20I Cricketer of the Year: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram , Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI Cricketer of the Year: David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rassie van der Dussen.

Test Cricketer of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje.

Cricketer of the Year: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen.

(Women)

T20I Cricketer of the Year: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus.

ODI Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt.

--IANS

akm/ash