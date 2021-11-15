Marsh's T20 WC showing to carry little weight in Ashes selection: Chairman of selectors Bailey

Sydney, Nov 15 (IANS) Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh's incredible performance during the ICC T20 World Cup, especially the final against New Zealand where he clobbered a 50-ball 77, will carry little weight when the team is selected for the Ashes beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Cricket Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey has indicated.

Marsh made 185 runs at an average of 62 in the UAE and Australian great Ian Healy believes the all-rounder has earned the credentials to be in the Ashes squad. Healy has been quoted as saying that Marsh is the ideal candidate for the No.5 spot in the Ashes side.

But Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey categorically said that nothing changes for the 31-year-old, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match' after the T20 World Cup final.

"Not much, to be honest. They're (T20s and Tests) about as far removed, we joke internally that they're different sports in many respects," Bailey told SEN's Dwayne's World on Monday.

"There's not much flow on, (but) you love to see players perform well internationally because you know it gives them great confidence going forward, and there's no better time to pick someone than when they are up and about and confident. I don't think necessarily that individual form in one format flows into another, and I don't necessarily think that winning the T20 World Cup gives us any great advantage heading into the Ashes," Bailey opined.

Marsh has played 32 Tests but has been unable to cement his place in the side, averaging 25 in the format. On the bowling side, he averages 39, which is the worst across the three formats.

"We're 12 hours since he played the innings of his life in T20 (World Cup), there will be lots of time to talk Ashes going forward. I think it's really important that we celebrate the tournament and the role he's played in that team, and celebrate the fact that he's an Australian hero for a day and he's very much a catalyst behind us holding the trophy above our heads. As I said, I think the formats are so completely different," added Bailey.

But Bailey is not willing to shut the Test doors on Marsh, saying that he has a good three-four years of cricket ahead of him.

"We know Mitch is a very, very good player and he's played Test cricket in the past, so we know he's capable of it. What I can say about Mitch is that we have full confidence that the next two, three and hopefully four years are going to be the best cricketing years of his career, so hopefully we get to see him playing all three formats for Australia," added Bailey, who took over as chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns this August.

