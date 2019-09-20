Martial, Pogba and Shaw to miss West Ham clash, confirms Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the unavailability of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw during club's clash against West Ham.

"Not really, no. They've not been training yet so I don't think so. [Luke] won't be ready," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying when asked if Pogba and Martial would be fit enough to face West Ham.



Pogba sustained an ankle injury on August 31 while Martial and Shaw have been recovering from knocks suffered against Crystal Palace.

However, Solskjaer is hopeful of Daniel James featuring in the match.

"Daniel James? I don't know. He's not trained in the last few days. Hopefully, but not sure. We'll have a recovery day with everyone tomorrow and we'll see on Saturday," he said.

Manchester United are sitting on the fourth position on the Premier League's points table and will compete against West Ham on September 22. (ANI)

