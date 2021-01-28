Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour

Manchester [UK], January 28 (ANI): Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League.



Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford after some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea, while former Blades defender Harry Maguire responded as he scored his first goal to restore parity.

Chris Wilder's decision to bring on Oliver Burke in the second half paid off with the striker having found a late winner via a deflection off Tuanzebe.

Both Martial and the centre-back were subjected to racist language and symbols in the wake of the defeat, with United having released a statement condemning the discrimination.

"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game. We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also. Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative," United said in a statement.

"Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour," it added. (ANI)

