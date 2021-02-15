Martin Snedden appointed to 2022 ICC Women's WC board

Snedden replaces Greg Barclay, who stood down from his joint roles as chair of New Zealand Cricket and CWC22 board member to take up the ICC chairmanship in November 2020.

Auckland, Feb 15 (IANS) New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chair Martin Snedden has been appointed to the board of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

The World Cup will see 31 matches played across 31 days between March 4 and April 3, 2022 -- the first global women's cricket event to be played since the T20 World Cup in Australia back in March 2020. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're absolutely thrilled that we are able to welcome someone of Martin's calibre and experience to the CWC22 Board as we continue planning to deliver an incredible event in early 2022," Chair Liz Dawson said in a statement.

"With a lifetime involved in cricket as a player and administrator - not to mention having led New Zealand's delivery of the 2011 Rugby World Cup - Martin will obviously be a hugely valuable contributor."

Prior to having replaced Barclay as chair of NZC, Snedden worked as head of NZC's One Cricket project.

"New Zealand has established a fantastic reputation as a host of major international sporting events and the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup is a chance to enhance that even further," the 62-year-old said.

"We've made great progress establishing cricket as a game for all New Zealanders. The forthcoming World Cup is a chance to showcase that progress, while continuing to engage new audiences and attract even more people to the sport."

Snedden played 25 Tests and 93 ODIs for New Zealand as a pace bowling all-rounder.

