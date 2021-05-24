Martins's work ethic will come in handy for India: FC Goa coach

The 26-year-old Martins made the India squad for three FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the back of a creditable performance for FC Goa in AFC Champions League Group Stage matches in Goa last month.

Goa, May 24 (IANS) Midfielder Glan Martins's work ethic will help India football team during 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Doha, said FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando.

FC Goa drew three games against top Asian teams such as Qatar's Al Rayyan and UAE's Al Wahda, while losing two by narrow margins. Martins played a key role in midfield.

"Since Glan joined FC Goa in January, he has been working very hard. He has been very involved in everything the team does -- both in training sessions and in games. He has shown himself as a player who is willing to learn, improve and help the team achieve its goals.

"I think the most outstanding thing about Glan is his involvement in daily work and in understanding the game. He makes good choices and involves the teammates playing around him. Glan reads the game well and most importantly, enjoys himself on the pitch," Ferrando told indiansuperleague.com.

"In both the 2020-21 ISL and the AFC Champions League, the whole team has progressed as a group and each of the players on an individual level. That's what it's all about. I hope that Glan continues progressing in FC Goa and in national team. Regular game time usually improves a player's performance with each passing game," added Ferrando.

The Sunil Chhetri-led India will play Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

