Mary Kom supports Special Olympics Bharat

Mary Kom launched Special Olympics Bharat's National Health Fest to improve health care and development of special athletes and assured them of her "unwavering support".

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Friday facilitated athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019.

"It is a great privilege for me to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the athletes of Special Olympics," she said.

FICCI and Special Olympics Bharat jointly organized the "National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities where Mary Kom facilitated athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019.

Speaking at the event, the six-time world champion Mary Kom said, "These athletes are the true heroes of our country, and they are my inspiration. My unwavering support will always be with them, sending them strength and courage in their journey ahead. Never stop fighting and you will surely achieve all your goals."

Launched under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Government of India, the health initiative will reach a record 75,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 75 cities of India marking 75 years of progressive India. The National Health Fest aims to set records for screening and training the highest number of athletes in a single day.

The initiative also aims to train 7500 medical and sports professionals to provide high quality healthcare and training to athletes with intellectual and developmental disability. Moreover, 750 Special Olympics Bharat Centres will be activated to develop fitness and sports through a community-based approach.

The entire program will be driven through Central and State partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

Speaking about the National Health Fest, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat said, "Special Olympics Bharat is committed towards improving the health, well-being, and fitness of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Through this initiative, we aim to bring together changemakers from around the country to take a meaningful and transformative step towards ensuring quality healthcare for people with ID, benefitting not only them but also their families and communities. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every person for their contribution towards the National Health Fest and it's lifechanging impact."

