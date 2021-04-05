Marykom to lead Indian challenge in Asian boxing

The BFI had conducted national selection trials in non-Olympic weight categories last weekend in New Delhi, but four women boxers including Marykom (51kg) who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics were exempted from it.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Six-time world champion MC Marykom will lead the Indian challenge at next month's Asian Boxing Championships to be held here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, said an official of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) were the other three boxers who didn't participate in the selection trials for the Asian meet.

Monica from Haryana was selected in the 48kg weight category while Sakshi will present the host nation in the 54kg.

Jasmine (57kg), Pwilao Basumatary (64kg), Sweety Bora (81kg) and Anupama (plus 81kg) are the other boxers in the national team for continental competition.

The boxers are attending the national camp in progress here at the IG Stadium.

"The boxers are in bio-bubble and not allowed to go out of the stadium," said a coach of the team.

Last month, the Tokyo Olympics-bound boxing team had participated in an international tournament in Spain. The BFI had also sent a second rung team to Turkey to compete in an invitational tournament.

